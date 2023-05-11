Holland America Announces 2024-25 Program with Longer Voyages

Holland America Line announced part of its 2024-25 program with three ships set to explore Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific.
The Westerdam will sail across Australia while the Koningsdam and Zaandam will each offer a longer Legendary Voyage to the South Pacific and Hawaii.
“Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific are iconically beautiful locations, but they have so much more to offer which is why they remain high on the bucket list of travelers who are looking to see the world with the ease of a cruise,” said Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line’s chief commercial officer. “The Australia Circumnavigation itinerary is the most in-depth immersion a cruiser can have of the continent, and many of our Legendary Voyages make it possible to visit distant destinations from a North American homeport. These cruises are among some of the most notable we offer.”
The cruise line’s extended Legendary Voyages range from 25 to 59 days and include a comprehensive collection of ports in each destination.
Highlights of the Australia and New Zealand 2024-2025 Season include:
- The 35-day Australia Circumnavigation Legendary Voyage departing from Sydney on November 17, 2024. The voyage includes overnight calls at Fremantle (Perth), Australia, and Hobart, Tasmania.
- From January through March 2025, the Westerdam will sail 14-day Australia and New Zealand voyages between Auckland and Sydney. The cruises include six ports around New Zealand and a call at Hobart.
- A 14-day New Zealand Holiday cruise departing from Sydney on December 22, 2024. The voyage includes exploring six ports around New Zealand with an overnight call at Wellington.
Highlights of the South Pacific 2024-2025 Season include:
- The 51- or 56-day Tales of the South Pacific cruise aboard the Zaandam. Sailing roundtrip from San Diego, the ship departs on September 30, 2024, while the 56-day cruise departs from Vancouver on September 25. The voyage includes calls in Hawaii, Kiribati, Samoa, Fiji, Tonga, Niue, Cook and Society Islands, Marquesas and Tahiti.
- The 23-day South Pacific Crossing aboard the Westerdam departing from Seattle on October 24, 2024. The voyage includes calls in Hawaii, New Caledonia, Fiji and American Samoa.
- The 35-day Hawaii, Tahiti and Marquesas Legendary Voyage aboard the Koningsdam departing from San Diego on February 15, 2025. The voyage includes overnight calls in Honolulu, Raiatea, Moorea and Papeete.
- The 29-day South Pacific Crossing departing from Sydney on March 30, 2025. The sailing includes calls in 12 ports in Hawaii, American Samoa, Fiji and New Caledonia as well as an overnight at Honolulu.