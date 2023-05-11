Holland America Announces 2024-25 Program with Longer Voyages

Holland America Line announced part of its 2024-25 program with three ships set to explore Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific.

The Westerdam will sail across Australia while the Koningsdam and Zaandam will each offer a longer Legendary Voyage to the South Pacific and Hawaii.

“Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific are iconically beautiful locations, but they have so much more to offer which is why they remain high on the bucket list of travelers who are looking to see the world with the ease of a cruise,” said Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line’s chief commercial officer. “The Australia Circumnavigation itinerary is the most in-depth immersion a cruiser can have of the continent, and many of our Legendary Voyages make it possible to visit distant destinations from a North American homeport. These cruises are among some of the most notable we offer.”

The cruise line’s extended Legendary Voyages range from 25 to 59 days and include a comprehensive collection of ports in each destination.

Highlights of the Australia and New Zealand 2024-2025 Season include:

The 35-day Australia Circumnavigation Legendary Voyage departing from Sydney on November 17, 2024. The voyage includes overnight calls at Fremantle (Perth), Australia, and Hobart, Tasmania.

From January through March 2025, the Westerdam will sail 14-day Australia and New Zealand voyages between Auckland and Sydney. The cruises include six ports around New Zealand and a call at Hobart.

A 14-day New Zealand Holiday cruise departing from Sydney on December 22, 2024. The voyage includes exploring six ports around New Zealand with an overnight call at Wellington.

Highlights of the South Pacific 2024-2025 Season include: