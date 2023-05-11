Heritage Expeditions Creates Introductory Expedition Cruise

Heritage Expeditions announced a new introductory South Pacific Sojourn voyage to its 2023 itineraries.

The ten-day ​​journey aboard the Heritage Adventurer will explore Vanuatu and New Caledonia’s remote islands as well as Norfolk Island in Australia and New Zealand’s Bay of Islands.

Commercial Director and Expedition Leader Aaron Russ said: “This voyage has been specially designed for people who have been following the rise of authentic expedition cruising and our unique style of all-inclusive responsible travel,” said Russ. “Of course, it also has huge appeal for our repeat guests, cruise enthusiasts, adventurers and intrepid travelers.”

“South Pacific Sojourn carefully blends exciting island adventures with luxurious sea days spent poolside, in the Observation Lounge or watching the voyage unfold in the Bridge alongside the Captain.”

Highlights of the introductory voyage include visiting the markets of Port Vila, snorkeling in New Caledonia’s Lifou Island, visiting historic UNESCO heritage sites on Norfolk Island and exploring Vanuatu’s volcanic Mount Yasur.

The voyage aboard the South Pacific Sojourn departs on November 7, 2023. Prices start at $4,895 per person. In addition to the introductory price point, travelers booking any of Discover the Secrets of Melanesia or New Zealand Coastal Odyssey cruises will save 50 percent off the price of the South Pacific Sojourn voyage when traveling back to back.