Hapag-Lloyd Celebrates Europa 2’s 10th Birthday

Delivered to Hapag-Lloyd Cruises in May 2013, the Europa 2 is celebrating its 10th year in service this month. To mark the occasion, the Germany-based company shared some of the highlights of the ship’s career so far.

According to Hapag-Lloyd, since entering service ten years ago, the Europa 2 has sailed more than 600,000 nautical miles, visiting over 550 ports worldwide. Onboard the upscale cruise ship, a total of seven tons of caviar were served during that timespan, along with 240,000 bottles of champagne.

“Ten years ago, we christened the EUROPA 2 in the port of Hamburg and thus redefined luxury at sea: no dress code, no captain’s dinner. In return, a generous amount of space, an iconic, modern design with lots of contemporary art, a luxuriously measured ratio of crew and guests – the great freedom,” the company said in a social media post.

Hapag-Lloyd also shared a video in which the crew of the other four ships in its fleet congratulate the 39,500-ton vessel for the milestone celebration.

Part of the celebrations of the 824th Hamburg Port Anniversary, the Europa 2 christening event took place on May 10, 2013.

With Dana Schweiger serving as the ship’s godmother, the ceremony included a fireworks display, in addition to an onboard party and dinner for over 700 invite-only guests.

On the following day, May 11, the Europa 2 departed Hamburg on its maiden cruise, a 14-night voyage to Portugal.

The fully-booked cruise set sail to Lisbon via Amsterdam, Antwerp, Honfleur, La Rochelle, Bordeaux, Bilbao and Leixões.

According to Hapag-Lloyd, the Europa 2 was design as a “modern and casual luxury ship,” which does away with cruise traditions such as the captain’s dinner.

The ship is also said to provide the greatest space per passenger of the entire industry, with a double occupancy of 516 guests and staterooms with a minimum area of 28 square meters.

Among Europa 2’s public areas are eight restaurants, six bars, a large spa and fitness complex and more.