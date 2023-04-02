Fred. Olsen Ships Make First Shore Power Connections

Two of the Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines ships have made their first shore power connections over the past few weeks.

According to the UK-based operator, the Borealis became the first ever ship in its fleet to officially connect to shore power while vising San Francisco.

After trials earlier this year, the 1997-built vessel made the connection on April 17, during its Around the World in 80 Days voyage.

The Bolette then became the second ship to use shore power on April 24, during a call to Bergen.

After seven hours connected to the local power grid, the 62,735-ton vessel was able to utilize up to 27,000 kilowatts of renewable hydropower, Fred. Olsen said.

The Bolette is now set to connect again when she returns to Bergen on May 23, as part of a seven-night cruise to the Norwegian Fjords.

Along with the Borealis, the vessel will also utilize its shore power capabilities whenever it is available in future ports of call, the company added.

“Connecting to shore power allows us to turn our engines off while we are in port, make use of renewable energy, and tread more lightly on the places that we visit,” Fred. Olsen explained in a social media post.

Originally in service for Holland America Line, the Borealis and the Bolette were built in Italy by the Fincantieri shipyard.

After debuting in 1997 and 200, respectively, the sister ships were acquired by Fred. Olsen Cruise Line in 2020.

With capacity to approximately 1,300 guests each, the vessels offer a year-round program of no-fly cruises departing from different ports in the United Kingdom, including Liverpool, Newcastle and Southampton.

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ current fleet also includes a third ship, the 1988-built Balmoral.

Laid-up in Rosyth since 2020, the 1993-built Braemar also sailed for the brand before the pandemic but is now available for sale.