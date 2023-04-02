Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Unveils Savings up to £500

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines announced savings of up to £500 per person on selected sailings in 2023, according to a press release.

The offer runs from May 3 until June 14 inclusive and more than 50 cruises are included in the promotion, ranging from two to 93 nights. Guests can book sailings from May to December 2023, with departures from Liverpool, Newcastle, Rosyth, Southampton and Dover. Prices start from £599 per person.

“We know that the arrival of warmer, brighter days has many of us dreaming of our next adventure, and so we are giving travelers a chance to experience the world for less in 2023,” said Jackie Martin, sales and marketing director at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.

“There are more than 50 cruises to choose from, and each itinerary has been hand-crafted purposefully by our specialist Journey Planners, to show you the best cultural and natural highlights in each destination – whether that be the chance to sail between the blue icebergs of Qaqortoq in Greenland, to witness the spectacular autumnal beauty of Canada in the ‘Fall’ or to learn more about the history surrounding Vesuvius, Pompeii and the Balkan regions in a cruise to many fascinating Italian regions.

“And the adventures aren’t limited to time guests spend ashore. Every cruise will feature our new Signature Experiences to celebrate the destinations you’ll be visiting, from hosted wildlife-spotting opportunities out on deck to chances to sample the authentic flavors of the regions in cookery demonstrations, tastings and our menus on board.

“Whichever cruise you choose, you can rest assured it has been designed to showcase the very best of the destinations you’ll visit with us, and we can’t wait to welcome you aboard.”

Highlights include: