Explora Journeys Partners with Chef Mauro Uliassi

Explora Journeys announced a partnership with the three Michelin star chef, Mauro Uliassi, to offer a new culinary experience for guests on the Explora I during the luxury ship’s inaugural journey.

Jason Gelineau, head of product at Explora Journeys, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Chef Uliassi onboard Explora I and offer our guests the opportunity to indulge in his truly exceptional culinary creations. Balancing contemporary techniques and creativity with a deep respect for regional culinary history, our chefs have one aim: to enhance the memories that guests take with them long after their journey has ended.”

Uliassi, known for his inventive approach to culinary delights, will be the first guest chef at Anthology, one of the 11 restaurants onboard the Explora I. He will curate a culinary experience that blends the traditional with the modern during the ship’s maiden journey departing from Southampton on July 17, from Southampton. The Explora I is scheduled to arrive in New York on September 25.

The Anthology restaurant will serve as a culinary stage for guest chefs who will create various menus in collaboration with Explora’s Head of Culinary, Franck Garanger.

Chef Mauro Uliassi said: “I am excited to collaborate with Explora Journeys and to bring my culinary creations to the guests onboard Explora I. Having known the group for many years, this collaboration truly is close to my heart. It is a unique opportunity to showcase my interpretation of Italian cuisine and celebrate the beauty and sustainability of the sea. Inspired by the endless treasures of the ocean, I look forward to creating a truly multi-sensory experience for guests dining at Anthology.”