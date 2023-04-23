Ernesto Fara Named President and CFO at Ritz-Carlton

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection announced today that Ernesto Fara, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer has been promoted to President and CFO. This follows the news of a new CEO earlier this week.

Fara started with the Company in 2020 as its CFO and Board Member, after six years as CFO and Board Member of Silversea Cruises. Ernesto directed the implementation of the Company’s fleet deployment as he originated and financed the two new superyachts Ilma and Luminara slated to set sail in 2024 and 2025 respectively.

“Ernesto has over ten years of experience in the luxury cruise industry in business development, sales and marketing, and operations,” said Jim Murren, chairman and CEO. “He has extensive experience in strategic planning and performance improvement programs. I look forward to working closely with Ernesto and our talented team as we propel the Company forward.”