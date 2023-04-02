Discovery Princess Completes First Year in Service

The Discovery Princess is completing its first year in service. After welcoming guests for its maiden voyage a few weeks earlier, the Princess Cruises’ vessel was officially named on April 29, 2022.

Held at the Port of Los Angeles, the themed christening ceremony was named “Discover Our World” and blended maritime tradition with contemporary elements.

The ship’s godparents included fashion designer Randy Fenoli, chef Alex Guarnaschelli, special effects designer and fabricator Adam Savage, and real estate broker and flipper extraordinaire Page Turner.

Officially welcoming Discovery Princess into the fleet of Princess Cruises, they then sent a giant bottle of champagne smashing against the ship.

After the ceremony, the 3,600-guest vessel continued to sail on the West Coast, offering a series of week-long cruises to the Mexican Riviera.

In early May, the Discovery headed north for its inaugural season in Alaska.

After arriving in Seattle, the ship kicked off a program of week-long cruises in the region that also included visits to Canada.

As the sixth and final ship of Princess Cruises’ Royal Class, the Discovery Princess was built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy.

The 141,000-ton vessel shares the designed of its five sister ships, while also incorporating an array of new and unique experiences.

According to Princess, these include the Sky Suites, which offer the largest balconies at sea, and the fully immersive 360: An Extraordinary Experience.

The invitation-only venue was designed to transport guests to the Mediterranean through storytelling, cuisine, imagery, music, scents and more.

Other features of the vessel include The Sanctuary, an adults-only retreat complete with signature beverages, light meals, and al fresco massages, as well as a variety of dining options and Princess’ exclusive Broadway-style production shows.

The Discovery Princess is also said to use the latest technologies to reduce fuel consumption, treat wastewater, and support Princess’ environmental compliance efforts.