Cunard’s Queens Host Coronation Celebration

Cunard is celebrating the coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort with a number of coronation-themed activities onboard all three of its Queens.

Activities onboard the Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth include street parties in the Grand Lobby, themed musical performances, films and quizzes. For May 6, a special coronation dinner menu has been created, inspired by King Charles’ fondness for farming, agriculture, game, and organic principles, including some of his favorite ingredients.

In addition to a specially curated dinner menu, Cunard will also be serving special cocktails to toast The King and The Queen Consort such as the “Coronation Oath” made with Prosecco, White Vermouth, Grapefruit and Cardamom Bitters and a “Monarch Martini” featuring Cunard’s 3 Queens Gin.

The three ships will be at sea on May 6 and will broadcast the ceremony live from Westminster Abbey. Guests onboard the Queen Elizabeth will be starting their nine-night cruise of Southern Japan and Taiwan while the Queen Victoria will be returning from a 12-night sailing around the Canary Islands.

The Queen Mary 2 will be sailing the Coronation Celebration voyage announced earlier, departing from Southampton on May 2.

Cunard’s ships will also host a deck walk in honor of The Big Help Out on Monday, May 8 to raise money for, The Prince’s Trust, a charity helping young people facing disadvantages, which has been a partner of Cunard for 15 years since the Queen Consort became godmother to the Queen Victoria in 2007.