Cunard Teams Up with Etiquette Expert Grant Harrold

Cunard teamed up with etiquette expert and former royal butler Grant Harrold for a lesson in etiquette, service and protocol onboard the Queen Mary 2, according to a press release.

Guests had the opportunity to hear Harrold’s top etiquette tips, the most common etiquette mistakes, how to make a good first impression as well as what not to do when serving tea.

Harrold was member of the Royal household of King Charles III and the Queen Consort at Highgrove House in the Cotswolds for seven years and he now advises royal households worldwide.

He will also be joining guests onboard the Queen Victoria during its Canary Islands voyage in May, followed by the Queen Elizabeth’s Southern Japan voyage, sailing roundtrip from Tokyo.

“It was a real pleasure to join Cunard for this etiquette masterclass, and I am really looking forward to sharing many wonderful stories about my time as a royal butler at Highgrove, especially at such a momentous time for the nation. It will be a privilege to share my unique perspective on the British monarchy and its traditions with Cunard guests, especially on ships that boast Queen Elizabeth II, and the Queen Consort, as their godmothers,” said Harrold.