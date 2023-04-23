Cunard Showcases Bright Lights Society Aboard Queen Anne

Cunard showcased iBright Lights Society, a new entertainment venue aboard the Queen Anne, at the three-day 2023 CLIA Conference which started on May 12.

Bright Lights Society honors Cunard’s heritage as the first to bring electric lights to the launch of a cruise ship and will host live music, signature cocktails, and dance performances, bringing back the glamor of the 1920s.

Tom Mahoney, Cunard’s UK sales director, said: “We were thrilled to give our travel agent partners a sneak peek of our newest entertainment venue, Bright Lights Society, at the CLIA Conference. We are hugely excited to welcome guests aboard Queen Anne when she sets sail on her maiden voyage in May next year and beyond, and it was really important for us to allow agents to sample a taste of the guest experience, ensuring they have all the tools and knowledge to sell their customers the best possible Cunard voyage.”

Cunard’s team offered agents the opportunity to taste Cunard’s various beers, Laurent-Perrier, and signature macaroons. They also handed agents copies of the new EmbarQ magazine, a Shine Rewards Club scratch card and a Cunard wellness hamper.

At the Cunard stand, ​​prizes were given including tickets to events such as the English National Ballet’s Cinderella at Royal Albert Hall, the Crown to Couture Exhibition at Kensington Palace and tickets to a Royal Shakespeare Company Performance.

At the conference, Cunard also showcased Saturday night’s evening performances to be expected in the Queen Anne’s Bright Lights Society.