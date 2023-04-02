Cunard’s New Queen Anne Floats Out

Cunard has celebrated the float out of the new Queen Anne at the Fincantieri Marghera shipyard in Venice, Italy.

The 249th ship to sail under the Cunard flag, Queen Anne officially touched water for the first time exactly 365 days before she will set sail on her maiden voyage to Lisbon on May 3 2024, according to a press release.

Steeped in tradition, the float out is marked by a special ceremony where a Madrina is named to offer blessings and best wishes for the ship, celebrating the flow of water into the ship’s drydock.

Carnival UK President, Sture Myrmell, said: “We are delighted to celebrate this important milestone in the construction of Queen Anne. The float out ceremony marks the ship’s transition from her building dock to where she truly belongs – in the water. Today marks a significant moment for Queen Anne as we recognize the dedication by the master ship builders at Fincantieri to build a ship that reinforces our position as a world-famous luxury brand.”

Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager Merchant Ships Division of Fincantieri, stated: “Queen Anne is the third ship we have the pleasure to build for Cunard, a pillar in the history of British seafaring, with whom we share a real commitment to excellence. Building a liner for this shipowner takes us back to our roots yet, at the same time, spurs us forward to the future in a spirit of determination to bring together tradition and innovation and further strengthen our longstanding relationship”.

The float out, completes the first comprehensive phase of construction for Queen Anne, which now transitions to focus on building the luxury ship’s interiors.