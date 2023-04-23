Cruise Saudi Welcomes Silversea’s Silver Cloud

Cruise Saudi has welcomed Silversea’s Silver Cloud twice during its inaugural visit to Saudi, first at Jeddah Islamic Port and then at Yanbu Commercial Port.

The Silver Cloud called Jeddah Islamic Port on May 2 where it stayed for five days before heading north and calling in Yanbu Commercial Port on May 7. As per tradition, plaque and key exchange ceremonies were held in both ports on the occasion.

Cruise Saudi’s CEO Lars Clasen, said: “Cruise Saudi is delighted and honored to welcome Silver Cloud to both Jeddah Islamic Port and Yanbu Commercial Port. This is another milestone in our development as we open our ports and Saudi to increasing numbers of ships and passengers. We are proud of the role Cruise Saudi is playing in contributing to Vision 2030’s strategy to grow Saudi as a tourism destination supporting social and economic growth within the nation and to welcome 1.3 million cruise passenger visits by 2035 as part of its strategic objective to position Saudi as a premier global cruising destination.”

Captain Kosta Doroshenko of Silver Cloud, said: “I thank Cruise Saudi, the local authorities, and the people of Jeddah and Yanbu for such a warm welcome to this fascinating region – on behalf of everyone at Silversea Cruises. Guests of Silversea’s ultra-luxury Silver Cloud enjoyed the opportunity to travel deep into these rich destinations, with bespoke experiences ashore showcasing the local culture at its most authentic. I look forward to my next call in Saudi.”