Cruise Saudi Welcomes Amadea to Jeddah

For the first time ever, Cruise Saudi has welcomed the Amadea from Phoenix Reisen to Jeddah, according to a press release.

The Amadea arrived carrying over 400 passengers during its 150-day worldwide voyage set, which concluded in Nice on May 22.

Cruise Saudi Director, Port, Terminal and Asset Operations, Serafin Blazquez, said: “Relationships with global cruise liners, travel agents and tour operators are hugely important to our strategy in growing Saudi as a tourism destination, and we’re thrilled to have partnered with MS Amadea in welcoming new travelers to experience all that Saudi has to offer.”

As per the tradition, a plaque and key exchange ceremony was held attended by the Cruise Saudi team and the ship’s captain.

The ship then continued its voyage towards the Red Sea to Hurghada, Egypt.

The Amadea’s Captain Martin Rittig said: “It was a pleasure to visit Saudi for the first time. We received excellent feedback from our passengers and were particularly impressed by the enthusiasm shown by all parties.

“During the traditional plague exchange ceremony, you could really feel the passion and motivation from the team. Based on this first experience, we are really looking forward to coming back and to watch Saudi grow as a cruise destination.”