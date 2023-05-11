Costa Signs Agreement with LC3 for Bio LNG Trucks

Costa Cruises signed an agreement with LC3 Trasporti for the use of bio-LNG-powered trucks to transport supplies to cruise ships, according to a press release.

The collaboration started on May 9 as the Costa Firenze called at the port of Kiel, Germany, where she will sail to the Norwegian fjords through September.

Supplies to Costa ships in Kiel will be transported via LC3 Transport trucks powered by bio-LNG, which will reduce CO2 emissions by almost 90 percent compared to a conventional Euro VI diesel vehicle.

“Sustainability is a key asset in Costa Cruises’ business model. We have introduced major innovations in our industry, such as the first LNG-powered ships, and we remain committed to research and development of further technologies, with the ambition of achieving a net-zero fleet by 2050. Our commitment also extends to all cruise-related activities, including the logistics needed to supply our ships. The collaboration with LC3 Trasporti is a concrete step towards the goal of building a fairer and more responsible supply chain, through environmental, social and governance projects shared with suppliers. It is also an example of how the path of energy transition can provide new opportunities in our country as well, bringing together two Italian companies that share the same vision and innovation spirit.” – said Marco Diodà, vice president procurement and supply chain at Costa Cruises.

Michele Ambrogi, President of LC3 Trasporti, said: “We are really proud to offer the guarantee of sustainable transportation to serve an industry-leading company like Costa Cruises. LC3’s commitment to provide a pioneering and cutting-edge logistics service that aims to minimize environmental impact is a core value for our company, and this agreement further strengthens our position as a market leader thanks to a prestigious partner with whom we share values and ambitions.”