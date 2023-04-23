Cirque Eloize to Headline Entertainment Aboard Sun Princess

Princess Cruises announced a collaboration with Cirque Éloize for entertainment aboard its newest ship, the Sun Princess, set to launch early next year.

Cirque Éloize will bring three original circus performances to the Sun Princess, specially created for The Dome, the ship’s multi-level entertainment venue.

“The Dome is a transformational space that creates a stunning vista with sweeping views of the ocean and creates an unprecedented setting to stage avant-garde spectaculars that will absolutely fascinate our guests,” said Francois Leroux, Princess Cruises’ senior vice president of creative design and entertainment. “We’re thrilled to bring this collaboration with Cirque Éloize to life with three original shows, created specifically for this innovative and spectacular space on our next-generation Sun Princess.”

The three shows, titled Blue, Come Fly Away and Artbeat, will range from 20 to 30 minutes and will rotate onboard the Sun Princess in featuring disciplines of aerial hoops, aerial pole, bungee, Cyr wheel, silks, mind-bending contortion and more. Guests can look forward to:

The Cirque Éloize performances will be free of charge and available to guests onboard the Sun Princess on a first come, first serve basis.