Carnival Unveils New Restaurant Concept ‘Il Viaggio’ on Carnival Venezia

Carnival Cruise Line announced the launch a new specialty restaurant named Il Viaggio onboard its newest ship, the Carnival Venezia.

Il Viagio, which means “the voyage” in Italian, will take guests on a journey across Italy through the country’s cuisine.

“Highlighting the various Italian regions renowned for certain specialties will invite our guests to enjoy an immersive exploration of flavors – a meal that’s truly unique, delicious and offers an enriching experience as well,” said Emeril Lagasse, Carnival’s chief culinary officer. “Guests will find their favorite Italian staples here, and they’ll also have the chance to try authentic dishes and drinks that might just become new favorites.”

Each item on the menu represents a regional specialty, bringing together different tastes from all areas of Italy. Guests can enjoy different appetizers, entrees, desserts, wines and cocktails. Reservations for the restaurant are now open for bookings on upcoming sailings aboard the Carnival Venezia.

In addition, guests will be able to taste signature dishes such as the Sicilian-inspired Pollo Parmigiana Pizza, prepared with a crispy chicken crust pizza, tomato basil sauce, mozzarella, pepperoncini flakes, parmesan and a honey-chili dressing, and the Lombata Milanese, a bone-in veal chop that’s tpan-fried and served with a green salad.