Carnival Unveils Its Most Popular Margaritas for Cinco de Mayo

In celebration of Cinco de Mayo, Carnival Cruise Line is unveiling its most popular margarita drinks at its BlueIguana Tequila Bar.

Carnival said it had served more than 15,000 margaritas fleetwide on May 4, ahead of the holiday at its BlueIguana bar, which offers 17 tequilas and agave spirits as well as over a dozen margarita-based cocktails.

Carnival’s top five most-ordered margaritas are:

Green Iguana – A drink made with 1800 Silver Tequila and Midori, featuring coconut, pineapple juice and citrus flavors;

Bite of Iguana – Includes Tromba Blanco Tequila, peach schnapps, Skyy Vodka, orange juice, citrus and Sierra Mist;

Agave Pineapple Tea – Includes Tromba Blanco Tequila, Bacardi Rum, Bombay Original Gin, Skyy Vodka, citrus, pineapple and a bit of soda;

Mango Margarita – Made with 1800 Silver Tequila, J.F. Haden’s Mango Liqueur, citrus, simple syrup and pineapple juice;

Blue’s Patron Margarita – The signature margarita of the BlueIguana bar is the most-ordered margarita on Carnival cruises. Includes Patrón Silver Tequila, triple sec, agave nectar and fresh lime juice.

Guests can enjoy the BlueIguana Tequila Bar on almost every ship in the Carnival Cruise Line