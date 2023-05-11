Carnival to Serve Nearly 30,000 Burgers for International Burger Day

To celebrate the International Burger Day on May 28, Carnival Cruise Line announced it will serve up nearly 30,000 tasty burgers at Guy’s Burger Joint, a venue created by chef and restaurateur Guy Fieri.

Ahead of the celebration, Carnival also revealed ​ which of its menu items guests order most.

The favorites include:

Plain Jane: 3.7 million orders – The clear winner that tops all the other options is Plain Jane, a seasoned and grilled snack which makes up more than a third of all burger orders. Straight Up: 3.2 million orders – The burger that comes in second in this list is a classic option which makes up about 30 percent of the orders at Guy’s Burger Joint. Straight Up is garnished with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and Donkey Sauce. The Ringer: 2.3 million orders – The Ringer features Super Melty Cheese, Guy’s Bourbon and brown sugar BBQ sauce. It’s served with a spicy onion ring. Chilius Maximus: 640,000 orders – This beef burger patty is topped with chili. Pig Patty: 577,000 orders – Featuring traditional toppings, the Pig Patty crispy bacon, includes lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle.

Launched in 2011, Guy’s Burger Joint is available on all of Carnival’s 25 ships. Starting this year, Fieri and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar expanded its offerings to include Guy and Sammy’s premium Santo Tequilas.