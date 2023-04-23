B&S: Serving Cruise Lines Globally

B&S Foodservice is a key player in providing tailor-made solutions and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) to the cruise industry, providing ships with a variety of food and beverage items, from dairy and meat to wines and even non-food items.

Business Development Manager Danny van der Kooi, said: “We also bring innovative, sustainable, and vegan products to the table for cruise line chefs to test and support food and beverage innovations. Furthermore, we source U.S. items, including protein, enabling cruise lines to maintain product and menu consistency while calling in Europe.”

Van der Kooi added that B&S prioritizes digitization and digital integrations in its supply chain to ensure greater efficiency, reliability, and a robust, scalable supply chain.

The company has an e-commerce platform, KingofReach.com, which allows customers to browse and search for new products.

While the company’s warehouse is located in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, not far from the Port of Rotterdam, they also operate elsewhere.

“We can also consolidate from Miami, Florida, for Caribbean supply and have an office and warehouse in Jebel Ali, UAE, to serve cruise lines calling in the Middle East.”

. The logistics department at the company, which includes in-house customs, handles transportation by road, air, sea, or rail, exports to over 100 countries globally, van der Kooi said.

“We prioritize efficiency in all aspects of our operations, including payment processing and accurate specifications, to ensure that our customers receive their orders in time anywhere.”

To address procurement challenges, B&S maintains strategic partnerships with leading producers to keep the supply chain short and minimize disruptions, van der Kooi explained.

“Forecasting is crucial for reliable stocking and delivery, and we believe in strong partnerships that facilitate information-sharing for mutual benefits. If a product is unavailable, we offer suitable alternatives from our core assortment ensuring quick and reliable solutions when needed.”

B&S takes pride in providing quality, consistency, and innovation of services, adding that its customizable offerings, flexibility, and scalability cater to the specific needs of each cruise line, said van der Kooi.

“Our commitment to timely deliveries ensures smooth operations, while our competitive pricing and financial stability guarantee a long-term, reliable partnership. We prioritize food safety, hygiene, and sustainable sourcing to align with the industry’s values. Our exceptional communication and customer service make us the ideal partner for cruise lines seeking a seamless, rewarding food and beverage supply experience.”

Van der Kooi also added that the company always ensures compliance with the highest food safety standards while its 2019-built warehouse supports the brand’s sustainability strategy, with a roof made of solar panels, the size being equivalent to five soccer fields.