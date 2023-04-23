Blue Dream Cruises Plans Japan Cruises Departing from China

China-based Blue Dream Cruises is planning to launch service in June with a series of cruises to Japan.

Sailing from Shanghai, the local cruise line aims to offer four- to seven-night cruises to different Japanese ports onboard its ship, the Blue Dream Star.

According to a statement recently issued by the company, the sailings will be art-themed and were designed to allow Chinese nationals to experience an international cruise vacation after a three-year gap.

The operation features short cruises to Nagasaki, Moji and Fukuoka, in addition to week-long itineraries to the Seto Inland Sea that include stops in Hiroshima, Osaka, Beppu and more.

The first departure from the Shanghai Baoshan Cruise Port is scheduled to June 19, 2023.

Acquired by Blue Dream Cruises in 2020, the Blue Dream Star was built in 2002. The 25,000-ton cruise ship was previously operated by China-based Diamond Cruise as the Glory Sea.

Arrested while in service for the company in early 2019, the German-built vessel also sailed for Royal Olympic Cruises, Semester at Sea and Celestyal Cruises before debuting in China.

According to Blue Dream, the Blue Dream Star has capacity for up to 1,053 guests and offers several customized venues for the local market.

Among them is a noodle restaurant, a dedicated tearoom, folk song and dance performances, a karaoke room and an expansive shopping area.

With the goal of acquiring more vessels over the years, Blue Dream Cruises is said to offer a high-quality, Chinese-style product.

According to its website, the brand intends to become the “national brand” of China, while focusing on opening international cruise routes between its home country and nearby destinations in Asia.

As it prepared to launch service, the company also launched a large recruiting campaign earlier this year.