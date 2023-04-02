Bloom Energy Fuel Cells on MSC World Europa Show Effectiveness

Bloom Energy’s solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC), implemented onboard the MSC World Europa constructed by Chantiers de l’Atlantique have demonstrated significant effectiveness, according to a statement.

The MSC World Europa was fitted with 150 kilowatts of Bloom fuel cells while additional ship power is provided through liquefied natural gas.

“Bloom Energy fuel cells have shown their effectiveness in decarbonizing land-based industries,” said Suminder Singh, senior director of marine for Bloom Energy. “With the deployment by Chantiers de l’Atlantique, we have now proven that they will be effective in decarbonizing shipping, both in port and on the high seas.”

The Bloom Energy Server demonstrated a 60 percent electrical efficiency while the ship was docked as well as a reduction of carbon emissions by 30 percent. This has led to a signed memorandum between Bloom Energy Corporation and Chantiers de l’Atlantique to collaborate on developing future multi-MW installations onboard ships.

Bloom fuel cells help reduce in-port pollution, which is an important step towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions by half compared to 2008, set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO). Bloom’s platform can operate on LNG, blended hydrogen, ammonia, and hydrogen. It was also reviewed by the American Bureau of Shipping’s New Technology Qualification Process and Bureau Veritas.

“We are firmly committed to leading the shipbuilding industry in its transition to a more environmentally friendly future,” said Laurent Castaing, general manager, Chantiers de l’Atlantique. “The in-port performance of Bloom Energy’s fuel cells shows that we have charted the right course to making this a reality. We look forward to having Bloom Energy on board for the future.”