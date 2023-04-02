Ben Shephard’s Gameshow WaveLength Debuts on P&O

P&O Cruises announced that WaveLength, a gameshow starring presenter and game show host Ben Shephard, is now available on two of its ships, the Arcadia and Aurora.

Created exclusively for P&O Cruises, WaveLength gives guests the chance to find out how well they know each other while they try to match their partner’s answers.

The gameshow will roll out across the rest of P&O Cruises’ fleet later this year.

Onboard the Aurora, WaveLength will be available in its Curzon Theatre and in The Palladium onboard the Arcadia. Guests will also have the opportunity to enjoy live music and performances in Carmen’s show lounge onboard both ships, in Carmen’s show lounge on the Aurora and The Globe on the Arcadia.