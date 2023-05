Michael Baden has joined German operator Nicko Cruises as Chief Commercial Officer.

The Mystic-owned brand said that Baden was joining the company after a strong career and sales and marketing, taking over the role from Guido Laukamp, who has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer from Managing Director.

“We are delighted to welcome Michael Baden to our team. Together, we will continue to sharpen Nicko Cruises as a high-seas brand and continue our success story,” said Laukamp,