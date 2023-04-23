Azamara Unveils 11 New AzAmazing Events for 2024 World Voyage

Azamara revealed 11 AzAmazing Celebrations and three exclusive events to take place on the 2024 world cruise departing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida on January 5, 2024.

“Having just announced the expansion of our AzAmazing programming, we’re pleased to share these carefully crafted events that are sure to make Azamara Onward’s first-ever World Voyage one to remember,” said Carol Cabezas, president of Azamara.

“Each of these special celebrations are uniquely tailored to each destination, allowing our guests to get an authentic experience of local culture and traditions in extraordinary venues from the renowned Acropolis Museum in Greece to the historic Nassif House in Saudi Arabia.”

Highlights from the AzAmazing Celebrations and exclusive events during the 2024 world cruise include: