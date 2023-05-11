Azamara Offers Three Free Nights on European Voyages

Azamara announced a special limited-time offer rewarding travelers with three free nights onboard its ships on select European voyages, according to a press release.

In addition to the three complimentary nights, guests can also save up to 50 percent on one guest and get a $750 onboard credit. The three free nights offer, valued at $3,300 in a Club Continent Suite, will give guests more time to explore a destination on their own terms.

“We wanted to share our cherished relationships and express our gratitude to our valued guests and trade partners with a special offer that allows them to experience more,” said Carol Cabezas, president at Azamara. “More immersive events, more cultural connections, and more time in port through longer stays and plenty of overnights – these are the exceptional advantages our small ship fleet offers guests to truly appreciate a destination.”

Azamara’s special offer is valid on select 2023 European voyages booked between May 23 and June 2, 2023.