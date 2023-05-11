Atlas Ocean Voyages Launches Atlas Yacht Club

Atlas Ocean Voyages announced the launch of Atlas Yacht Club, a new program to reward guests’ loyalty, according to a statement.

The five-tiered program debuts on May 24 and brings a range of benefits and exclusive offers for loyal guests.

“Atlas was founded on uniquely offering immersive expeditions aboard luxury yachts, so we’ve taken an equally unique approach designing our loyalty program,” said James Rodriguez, president and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “I have met many customers who rebook while on board because they crave another adventure with us. This new program is our way of thanking them for their commitment to the brand.”

When they make their booking, guests are automatically enrolled in the Atlas Yacht Club program. Each guest gets a loyalty number and can register at MyAtlas to state their preferences ranging from preferred bed size, mini-bar beverages and any special requests. As members, guests will enjoy special savings on select voyages, private cocktail parties and onboard credits up to $200 per guest.

Depending on the number of nights sailed, the Atlas Yacht Club offers purple, bronze, silver, and gold membership levels. Purple membership level is for guests who sailed between 7 and 35 nights, Bronze for 36-75 nights, Silver for 76-125 nights, and Gold for those sailing 126-200 nights. Quests who sail for 201 nights or more get access to Captain’s Yacht Club.