Asuka II 2023 Voyages and Refit Revealed

Asuka Cruises announced its remaining 2023 cruises departing from Yokohama, Kobe, Hakata and Kanazawa onboard the Asuka II.

The Asuka II will sail a total of 22 voyages from August 21 to November 5, 2023.

Shortly after it concludes the season, in mid-November, the Asuka II will enter a lengthy scheduled drydock scheduled to run into February 2024.

Among the cruises scheduled for 2023 is a special voyage featuring Yuzo Kayama as an honorary captain. The cruise will include a talk show hosted by Yuzo Kayama and The Wild

Ones as well as a special menu of dishes made with Yuzo Kayama’s recipes.

Guests looking for a relaxing weekend getaway can book one of the two available A-style cruises featuring jazz pianist Hiroko Kokufu and chef Yahei Suzuki of the Italian restaurant “Piat Suzuki.”

In October, the Asuka II will sail several themed cruises including the three-day Autumn Holiday Vienna Style cruise and the 13-day Autumn Round Japan voyage.