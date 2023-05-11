Asuka II 2023 Voyages and Refit Revealed

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Asuka Cruises announced its remaining 2023 cruises departing from Yokohama, Kobe, Hakata and Kanazawa onboard the Asuka II.

The Asuka II will sail a total of 22 voyages from August 21 to November 5, 2023.

Shortly after it concludes the season, in mid-November, the Asuka II will enter a lengthy scheduled drydock scheduled to run into February 2024.

Among the cruises scheduled for 2023 is a special voyage featuring Yuzo Kayama as an honorary captain. The cruise will include a talk show hosted by Yuzo Kayama and The Wild

Ones as well as a special menu of dishes made with Yuzo Kayama’s recipes.

Guests looking for a relaxing weekend getaway can book one of the two available A-style cruises featuring jazz pianist Hiroko Kokufu and chef Yahei Suzuki of the Italian restaurant “Piat Suzuki.”

In October, the Asuka II will sail several themed cruises including the three-day Autumn Holiday Vienna Style cruise and the 13-day Autumn Round Japan voyage.

