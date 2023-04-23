Antigua Reports Successful Winter Season

Antigua Cruise Port announced that more than half a million cruise passengers visited Antigua during the winter 2022-23 season, according to a press release.

ACP Operations Manager for Pier Services, Rawle Reynolds said: “We had at times over 800 people flying into the country to start their cruise in Antigua. The team at Antigua Cruise Port played a significant role in facilitating this operation.”

Antigua welcomed the most cruise passengers between January and March 2023 with over 332,000 visitors during that period, averaging at a hundred thousand arrivals each month.

ACP General Manager, Dona Regis-Prosper, said: “Antigua checks many boxes as a homeport and this season is certainly a testament to this fact. Not only is the destination strategically located but has an excellent airlift from both the United States and Europe. Our investment in the fifth berth provides us with added capacity to efficiently facilitate multiple cruise ships and related services both for vessels homeporting or on a transit call.

“We are pleased with our performance this winter season as we continue to successfully rebound after the effects of COVID-19. We look forward to a record summer season and the upcoming winter season 2023-24.”

Among the ships that will visit Antigua this season are the Norwegian Sky, which will make multiple calls between May and August, and the Disney Magic, which will visit in May. The Disney Fantasy will visit the island in July.