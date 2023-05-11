Ambassador Cruise Line Announces Second Supercraft Cruise

Following a successful initial Supercraft Cruise in February this year, Ambassador Cruise Line is adding a second cruise to the 2023 schedule.

The voyage aboard the Ambience departs from London Tilbury on September 2, 2023, sailing for ten nights exploring the British Isles. The cruise includes stops in Kirkwall in Orkney Cobh as well as the Isle of Skye, Tobermory, Isle of Mull and Belfast.

For this cruise, Ambassador is bringing back Julie Peasgood, the creator behind Supercraftcruises.com, onboard the Ambience to develop a range of workshops for guests onboard, from stained glass flower making to leather embossing and beyond.

The crafting projects are eco-friendly and designed to appeal to both women and men. Additionally, all workshops are suitable for beginners as well as experienced guests. Supercraft tutors supply the materials needed for a nominal charge.

Guests booking the Supercraft Cruise can currently save up to 31 percent off full fares and pay £999 per person.

Some of the projects guests could engage in during the previous Supercraft cruise included aluminum art, creating collaged book covers, designing festive garlands and wraths, decorative beads and more.