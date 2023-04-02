Almaco and Oil Chef Announce Exclusive Distribution Agreement

Almaco Group and OiL Chef have signed an exclusive distribution agreement for the marine and offshore sectors, according to a press release.

Julie Marelli, after sales manager for USA at Almaco Group, said: “We are pleased to add OiL Chef’s deep fryer device to our portfolio of products. Our customers in the marine and offshore sectors demand high-quality products that improve efficiency and sustainability in their galleys and catering operations; the OiLChef device delivers on both fronts.”

As part of the agreement, Almaco Group will distribute OiL Chef’s OiLChef deep fryer devices to its customers across the globe. The OiLChef devices, which require 25 percent less cooking oil, help reduce energy consumption, cooking oil consumption, carbon footprint and food waste. The collaboration between the two brands is effective immediately.

“We are excited to partner with Almaco Group to bring our revolutionary OiLChef devices to the marine and offshore industries,” said Sean Farry, CEO of OiL Chef. “Almaco’s reliability, experience, and vast network in the field make them the ideal and most qualified strategic distributor for our culinary innovation.”

Hervé Touzard, vice president of lifecycle services at Almaco Group, added: “Our team looks forward to working closely with OiL Chef to ensure the successful distribution and implementation of the OiLChef device on our customers’ vessels.”

Photo from left: Sean Farry, Julie Marelli and Hervé Touzard