Winter 2023-24: Two Brand New Ships to Sail from Puerto Rico

The winter 2023-24 cruise season from the San Juan homeport will see a total of four cruise ships calling the Puerto Rico city home for the entire season; two of them will be brand new, including the Norwegian Viva and Virgin’s Brilliant Lady.
Here are the ships set to sail from San Juan in 2023-2024:
Norwegian Viva
Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line
Capacity: 3,215 guests
Tonnage: 142,500
Built: 2023
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Southern and Eastern Caribbean visiting St. Thomas, St. Lucia, Barbados, St. John’s, St. Maarten, Tortola and more
Sailing Season: December 15 to March 31
Brilliant Lady
Cruise Line: Virgin Voyages
Capacity: 2,770 guests
Tonnage: 110,000
Built: 2023
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to St. Kitts, Martinique, Aruba and Curaçao, as well as seven-night cruises to Tortola, St. John’s, Guadeloupe, Barbados and St. Lucia
Sailing Season: December 30 to April 13
Jewel of the Seas
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Capacity: 2,000 guests
Tonnage: 90,000
Built: 2004
Itineraries: Seven-night cruises to the Southern Caribbean visiting St. Maarten, St. Lucia, Barbados, Trinidad and Scarborough
Sailing Season: November 18 to March 23
Viking Sea
Cruise Line: Viking Cruises
Capacity: 930 guests
Tonnage: 47,000
Built: 2016
Itineraries: Ten-night cruises to Southern and Eastern Caribbean as well as 12-night, one-way cruises to Brazil visiting the Amazon and French Guiana
Sailing Season: November 16 to March 15
Disney Dream
Cruise Line: Disney Cruise Line
Capacity: 2,500 guests
Tonnage: 128,000
Built: 2011
Itineraries: Six-night repositioning cruise from New York City, as well as a seven-night cruise to Aruba, Curaçao, St. Kitts and St. John’s followed by another repositioning cruise Fort Lauderdale
Sailing Season: November 5 to November 17
Other ships sailing from San Juan during the 2023-2024 winter season include:
- Explora I (Explora Journeys)
- Silver Nova (Silversea Cruises)
- SeaDream I (SeaDream Yacht Club)
- Seven Seas Splendor (Regent Seven Seas Cruises)
- Disney Magic (Disney Cruise Line)