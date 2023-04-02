Winter 2023-24: Two Brand New Ships to Sail from Puerto Rico

The winter 2023-24 cruise season from the San Juan homeport will see a total of four cruise ships calling the Puerto Rico city home for the entire season; two of them will be brand new, including the Norwegian Viva and Virgin’s Brilliant Lady.

Here are the ships set to sail from San Juan in 2023-2024:

Norwegian Viva

Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line

Capacity: 3,215 guests

Tonnage: 142,500

Built: 2023

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Southern and Eastern Caribbean visiting St. Thomas, St. Lucia, Barbados, St. John’s, St. Maarten, Tortola and more

Sailing Season: December 15 to March 31

Brilliant Lady

Cruise Line: Virgin Voyages

Capacity: 2,770 guests

Tonnage: 110,000

Built: 2023

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to St. Kitts, Martinique, Aruba and Curaçao, as well as seven-night cruises to Tortola, St. John’s, Guadeloupe, Barbados and St. Lucia

Sailing Season: December 30 to April 13

Jewel of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Tonnage: 90,000

Built: 2004

Itineraries: Seven-night cruises to the Southern Caribbean visiting St. Maarten, St. Lucia, Barbados, Trinidad and Scarborough

Sailing Season: November 18 to March 23

Viking Sea

Cruise Line: Viking Cruises

Capacity: 930 guests

Tonnage: 47,000

Built: 2016

Itineraries: Ten-night cruises to Southern and Eastern Caribbean as well as 12-night, one-way cruises to Brazil visiting the Amazon and French Guiana

Sailing Season: November 16 to March 15

Disney Dream

Cruise Line: Disney Cruise Line

Capacity: 2,500 guests

Tonnage: 128,000

Built: 2011

Itineraries: Six-night repositioning cruise from New York City, as well as a seven-night cruise to Aruba, Curaçao, St. Kitts and St. John’s followed by another repositioning cruise Fort Lauderdale

Sailing Season: November 5 to November 17

Other ships sailing from San Juan during the 2023-2024 winter season include: