Winter 2023-24 Deployment: Four Ships to Sail from New Orleans

The Port of New Orleans will host four ships for homeporting operations during the 2023-24 winter season.

In addition to the Carnival Glory and the Carnival Valor, which have been sailing year-round from the Louisiana port on a year-round basis since 2021, the homeport will serve as seasonal basis for two additional ships: the Norwegian Breakaway and the Disney Magic.

Cruise Industry News looks at the ships sailing from the Big Easy during the upcoming winter season:

Carnival Glory

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Tonnage: 110,000

Built: 2003

Itineraries: Seven-night cruises to the Western Caribbean, the Eastern Caribbean or the Bahamas visiting ports in Mexico, Honduras, Jamaica, Belize and more

Sailing Season: October 1 to March 17

Carnival Valor

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,974 guests

Tonnage: 110,000

Built: 2004

Itineraries: Four- and five-night cruises to the Western Caribbean visiting three ports in Mexico: Costa Maya, Cozumel and Progreso

Sailing Season: Year-Round

Norwegian Breakaway

Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,000 guests

Tonnage: 144,000

Built: 2013

Itineraries: Seven-night cruises to the Western Caribbean sailing to Hondura’s Roatán and Belize’s Harvest Caye, as well as Mexico’s Costa Maya and Cozumel

Sailing Season: December 12 to March 31

Disney Magic

Cruise Line: Disney Cruise Line

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,750 guests

Tonnage: 85,000

Built: 1998

Itineraries: Four- to seven-night cruises to Western Caribbean and Mexico visiting Cozumel, Puerto Progreso, Grand Cayman, Jamaica and more

Sailing Season: January 31 to March 1