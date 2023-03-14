Vantage Offering 48 Unique Cruise Itineraries for 2023-24

With a second expedition ship now in service, Vantage Deluxe World Travel is expanding its deployment footprint with 48 unique itineraries across both ships in 2023 and 2024.

In addition to more sailings in Antarctica and the Arctic, Vantage is adding new cruises in South America, the Caribbean and the Mediterranean.

After debuting in late 2022, the Ocean Odyssey is spending the year sailing in Asia, the British Islands, the Mediterranean and Scandinavia. Unlike its sister ship, the Ocean Explorer, the new expedition vessel won’t explore any polar regions in 2023. As part of its inaugural season in Europe, the Ocean Odyssey is offering two 10-night cruises to the Adriatic on October 3 and October 13.

Sailing to Greece, Slovenia, Montenegro and Croatia, the itineraries include visits to Piraeus, Itea, Katakolon, Corfu, Kotor, Dubrovnik, Hvar, Sibenik, Pula, Rovinj and Koper.

The cruises are also highlighted by transits of the Corinth Canal in Greece. During the 2023-24 winter season, the Odyssey is also offering itineraries in Southeast Asia. On January 15, an 11-night voyage explores the Indonesian archipelago, with visits to the Belitung Islands,

Semarang, Madura, Benoa, Jimbaran Bay and more. In 2024, the 140-guest vessel is adding new destinations to its schedule, such as Morocco and the Canary Islands, and is also offering its first expedition cruises in Iceland.

The Ocean Explorer, meanwhile, is offering more expedition sailings in 2023 and 2024, with new itineraries in Antarctica and the Arctic. In Antarctica, the ship sails shorter cruises from Ushuaia, known as the Antarctic Express Expedition.

Sailing roundtrip from Argentina, the seven-night voyage spends two full days in Antarctica and has fewer days at sea. New expeditions sailings in Central and South America have also been recently announced, with journeys visiting Argentina, Peru, Panama, Costa Rica, Chile and more.

One of the highlights of the tropical expedition program is the Amazon River. Four sailings are set to explore the river and the rainforest in 2023 and 2024. Sailing onboard the Ocean Explorer, the eight-night expeditions in the region offer opportunities for encounters with wildlife species, black-water rivers, floating villages and Indigenous communities.