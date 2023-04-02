U-Boat Worx Reports 1,000 Antarctica Dives

U-Boat Worx has announced that its Cruise Sub 7 submarines completed more than 1,000 dives in Antarctica this past season.

The submarines were aboard cruise ships of different brands. The Scenic Eclipse was the first cruise ship to introduce a submarine in 2020. Viking Expeditions followed with the Viking Octantis and then the Seabourn Venture. The three cruise lines together completed 1,000 dives during the 2022-23 season.

Among the underwater discoveries, according to U-Boat, was the sighting of a giant phantom jellyfish, which was first discovered in 1910 and only 126 encounters have been confirmed since.

The Cruise Sub 7 can dive up to 300 meters.