Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Resco
Global Ports Holding
Assa Abloy

U-Boat Worx Reports 1,000 Antarctica Dives

Uboat Submarine and Viking Ship

U-Boat Worx has announced that its Cruise Sub 7 submarines completed more than 1,000 dives in Antarctica this past season.

The submarines were aboard cruise ships of different brands. The Scenic Eclipse was the first cruise ship to introduce a submarine in 2020. Viking Expeditions followed with the Viking Octantis and then the Seabourn Venture. The three cruise lines together completed 1,000 dives during the 2022-23 season.

Among the underwater discoveries, according to U-Boat, was the sighting of a giant phantom jellyfish, which was first discovered in 1910 and only 126 encounters have been confirmed since.

The Cruise Sub 7 can dive up to 300 meters.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

CIN 2023 Annual Report
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2022. All Rights Reserved.