TotalEnergies and MSC Complete First LNG Bunkering Operation

TotalEnergies Marine Fuels and MSC Cruises announced the successful completion of the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering operation at the Port of Marseille Fos for the MSC World Europa.

Patrick Pourbaix, Managing Director of MSC Cruises in France, said: “This first LNG bunkering operation in Marseille is an important milestone for our company as we welcome MSC World Europa for her first summer season in the Mediterranean. Featuring a range of unprecedented innovations in terms of environmental and marine technologies MSC World Europa represents a major step forward on our journey towards meeting our target of net-zero emissions by 2050. LNG is not only the cleanest marine fuel currently available at scale, but also a transitional fuel as we look ahead to source and use synthetic LNG or other alternative non-carbon fuels as soon as they become available at scale.”

TotalEnergies’ chartered LNG bunker barge, the Gas Vitality, refueled the MSC World Europa with 2 500 m3 of LNG on April 22. This operation marks the beginning of an LNG bunker supply contract between TotalEnergies and the Cruise Division of MSC Group previously announced in March 2021. According to the agreement, TotalEnergies Marine Fuels will supply about 45,000 tons per year of LNG to MSC Cruises’ ships in Marseille.

“We are excited to support the Cruise Division of MSC Group in their decarbonization journey and to help the Port of Marseille Fos become an LNG bunker hub for the Mediterranean region,” said Philippe Charleux, senior vice president of lubricants and specialties, TotalEnergies.

“This operation also expands our LNG bunkering capabilities to the cruise ship segment, demonstrating our ability to serve a broader range of shipping clients, as the industry strives to reduce emissions. In line with TotalEnergies’ Climate ambition, we will continue to work hand-in-hand with our industry partners to develop and scale up new, lower-carbon and ultimately, zero-carbon fuel solutions for shipping.”