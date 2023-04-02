The Islands of Guernsey Announces 2023 Cruise Developments

The Islands of Guernsey shared plans for expanding the 2023 cruise season including efforts to see more premium ships visiting the island, according to a press release.

As part of the investment in the cruise sector, The Islands of Guernsey is hosting a familiarization trip in April 2023, which focuses on showcasing the shore excursion product and destination offering as well as a disembarkation process to various cruise brands.

Among the attendees are representatives from Silversea Cruises, Saga Cruises, Ponant, Explora Journeys and Seadream Yacht Club. The event runs from April 11– 14 highlighting the island’s attractions including a visit to the German Underground Hospital and a chance to sample Guernsey’s sustainable Rocquette Cider.

Guests will also have the opportunity to explore Guernsey’s coastal scenery during a walk along the South Coast cliffs.

The event also provides an opportunity for the CruiseGuernsey team to share upcoming infrastructure developments and discuss the arrivals procedure which includes free Wi-Fi, a dedicated arrivals area and Welcome Team at the Albert Pier.

The Island of Guernsey is expecting 95 cruise ship visits during the season of 2023, and 12 new inaugural cruise calls. The cruise season begins on April 5, with the arrival of the MS Hamburg and will end with a call from the MSC’s Euribia on October 22. The total number of passengers expected to disembark at the island during the season is about 147,260, which is an increase compared to the previous year.