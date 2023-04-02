Tarragona Welcomes the First Cruise Ship of 2023

The Port of Tarragona welcomed the first cruise ship of the 2023 season, Silversea Cruises’ Silver Moon, on Thursday, April 6, according to a press release.

The ship docked at the port’s Balears Wharf during its first-ever visit to the city of Tarragona.

The Silver Moon arrived from Palma de Mallorca on its way to Barcelona.

To mark the occasion, the Port of Tarragona hosted a welcome ceremony attended by Port Operations Director, Núria Obiols, who presented a commemorative plaque to the ship’s captain.

During this cruise season, the port expects to welcome 55 cruise ships and a total of 98,000 passengers. The season began on April 6 and will end in December 2023.

The port is currently facilitating the electrification of the Balears Wharf and plans the construction of a new terminal based on sustainable criteria.