Swan Hellenic Аnnounces Partnership with Jeunes Restaurateurs

Swan Hellenic announced а partnership with JRE Jeunes Restaurateurs in order to create Maris, a new and unique dining experience, according to a statement.

Swan Hellenic CEO Andrea Zito said: “Swan Hellenic and JRE-Jeunes Restaurateurs are united by an uncompromising quest to share experiences of the exceptional. So we’re both delighted with how our Maris cruises are set to take the explorations of Swan Hellenic guests into new territory of gastronomic and cultural discovery. We’re confident that Maris is going to exceed all expectations and can’t wait to hear our guests’ reactions.”

Maris will be available onboard a series of cultural expedition cruises on on the SH Vega and SH Diana. Guests will signature dishes every night and look forward to a special Gala Dinner created to showcase the chef’s creativity and skills. Maris will feature JRE-Jeunes Restaurateurs star chefs including Sabina Repovž from Slovenia; Edwin Soumang from the Netherlands; Michael Ammon from Germany; Andreas Hillejan from Germany; Manfred Kofler from Italy; Manu Núñez from Spain; Arjan Kuipers from the Netherlands; Tomaž Bratovž from Slovenia; Carles Ramon from Spain; Daniel Lehmann from Switzerland; Clément Bidard from France; Borja Marrero from Spain; and Luca Marchini from Italy.

In addition, the Maris chef will put on a cooking show that reveals select secrets of their art and leads gastronomic excursions ashore to explore the local culinary traditions and specialities.

“We are delighted to partner with Swan Hellenic,” said Daniel Lehmann, president of JRE-Jeunes Restaurateurs. “This is a unique opportunity for us to bring our international gastronomic expertise to discriminating connoisseurs on exceptional voyages around the world”.

Sabina and Grega Repovž have already set Maris in motion on April 15 when they boarded the SH Diana, for the cultural expedition cruise Mysteries of Carthage and the Moors. However, the official launch will be celebrated with a Gala Dinner aboard the SH Diana as part of her