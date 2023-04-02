Sun Princess to Sail Caribbean Itineraries from Port Everglades

The new Sun Princess will offer Caribbean cruises out of Port Everglades starting in late 2024, according to a press release.

The ship will start service next February, sailing her inaugural season in Europe before moving to the Caribbean.

“We are thrilled about the expansion of the Princess fleet and know that homeporting Sun Princess in Ft. Lauderdale offers a convenient option for guests to explore the most elevated experience ever from the Love Boat,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

“The warmth, pristine beauty, and crystal-clear waters found throughout the Caribbean form an idyllic backdrop for our iconic new ship and create the perfect setting for Princess guests to enjoy the stunning views and playful adventure that are magnified on this beautiful, iconic new ship.”

Highlights of the Caribbean sailings include: