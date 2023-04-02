Star Clipper Homeports at Nevis Street Pier

Antigua Cruise Port announced that the Star Clipper homeported at the Nevis Street Pier last Saturday, marking the last turnaround for the season.

Operations Manager for Pier Services, Rawle Reynolds said: “We had an efficient operation with Star Clipper today and we thank them for a great season and look forward to working with them again in the near future.”

The Star Clipper arrived carrying 127 passengers with most of them ending their trip in Antigua while 52 passengers people boarded the ship in the afternoon.

General Manager Dona Regis- Prosper said: “We want homeporting to be a regular occurrence at Antigua Cruise Port regardless of the magnitude. Turnarounds help to solidify our space as leaders in cruise tourism in the Caribbean.”

The Star Clipper left Antigua in the evening heading across the Atlantic. The ship will return to Antigua for the next season along with the Royal Clipper.