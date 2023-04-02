Sir Bob Geldof Makes Appearance on Queen Mary 2

Sir Bob Geldof made a guest appearance aboard the Queen Mary 2 while cruising from Fremantle, Australia to Cape Town, South Africa, treating guests to an exclusive question and answer session.

Geldof spoke at the ship’s Royal Court Theatre on Wednesday, sharing stories with guests from his music career as well as his connection with Cunard.

Angus Struthers, senior vice president at Cunard, said: “As one of the world’s most iconic musicians and humanitarian figures, we were delighted to welcome Sir Bob aboard Queen Mary 2 for a unique Q&A.

“It was an incredible opportunity for our guests to hear from a true trailblazer who has had a profound impact on music and the world at large. We were honored to have him on board, and it was a truly unforgettable experience for our guests.”

Geldof’s father worked as a chef onboard the Cunard fleet, and Geldof revealed he treasures an original menu card as a memento. He embarked on the ship on April 3 in Durban and the Q&A was titled An Audience With Sir Bob Geldof.

Sir Bob Geldof said: “It was a pleasure to join guests onboard Queen Mary 2 and share some interesting tales from my time in music and politics. I’ve a personal connection with Cunard, so it was wonderful to rekindle that family tie and experience the delights that make Cunard so unique.”