Silversea Launches Two New Grand Voyages for 2024

Silversea announced that it is launching two new Grand Voyages for 2024, as a response to strong demand for extended sailings, according to a press release.

The two new Grand Voyages for 2024 include:

The Grand Voyage Mediterranean 2024 – 34 destinations, 13 countries, 43 days.

The voyage aboard the Silver Spirit will depart from Lisbon on October 4, 2024, sailing the Mediterranean over 43 days, exploring the Iberian Peninsula, the Principality of Monaco, Croatia and Israel, among other destinations. The journey includes calls in Barcelona, Rome, Monte Carlo, Korcula, Cadiz, Alexandria, Naples, Dubrovnik and Jerusalem. The cruise ends in Athens (Piraeus) on November 16.

The Grand Indian Ocean Expedition 2024 – 45 destinations, 12 countries, 66 days.

The journey aboard the Silver Cloud will depart Port Elizabeth (Gqeberha) on April 4, 2024. The ship will sail for over 66 days, exploring a total of 45 destinations in 12 countries, before arriving in Darwin on May 24. The voyage includes a two-night pre-cruise overland program: the African adventure in Shamwari, South Africa, where guests can observe wildlife species and enjoy the cruise’s Bon Voyage dinner reception. Guests will also have the opportunity to visit the UNESCO-listed Kilwa Kisiwani, Tanzania, and visit the ruins of Malindi Mosque, Fort Gereza, the tombs of the sultans, and the Great House. The voyage ends with a discovery of Australia’s Kimberley Region.

With these two new additions, Silversea’s collection of Grand Voyages for 2024/2025 now features eight unique journeys: Grand Pole-to-Pole Expedition 2024; Grand South Pacific Expedition 2024; Grand Pacific 2024; Grand Mediterranean 2024; Grand Indian Ocean Expedition 2024; Grand South America 2025; Grand Africa and Arabia 2025; and Grand Asia 2025.