Silversea Collaborates with Mirazur Restaurant for S.A.L.T. Experience

Silversea Cruises announced a collaboration with the three Michelin-starred restaurant Mirazur, led by Chef Mauro Colagreco, to offer guests an exclusive S.A.L.T. experience on the French Riviera. according to a press release.

“I’ve long admired Mauro Colagreco’s talent, passion and creativity. With his world-class team of farmers, purveyors, bakers and chefs, Mauro has created both a unique expression of coastal Mediterranean cuisine as well as a beautiful vision of what an ethical restaurant ecosystem could be,” said Adam Sachs, director of Silversea’s S.A.L.T. program.

“I couldn’t be happier to collaborate with them to be able to share the Mirazur story and experience with the guests of our S.A.L.T. program. The response we have received to this unique initiative demonstrates our guests’ interest in tailor-made, exclusive experiences. Beyond just an opportunity to dine at one of the world’s best restaurants, our Mirazur experience will form truly meaningful connections between our guests and the cuisine and culture of the region.”

The experience will bring guests closer to the French culinary traditions in Menton, as they learn more about Mirazur’s concept. This unique shore experience is Mirazur’s only collaboration with a cruise company. The experience will be available during calls to Menton and Monte Carlo in the summer of 2023 and 2024, aboard Silver Moon, Silver Dawn, and, the soon-to-be-launched Silver Nova and Silver Ray.

“I like to say that Mirazur is much more than a restaurant. It is a complex ecosystem in which many cultures, visions, and talents are moving in the same direction, with the same values and respect for nature. We are so glad to have the chance to allow Silversea’s guests to discover this complexity, opening the doors of our tasting kitchen to immerse travelers into the unique craft of Mirazur and to explore the link between humans and nature on the French Riviera,” said Chef Mauro Colagreco.

The experience will begin with a trip to the market in Menton’s old town, in groups of up to 12 guests, where Mirazur’s suppliers will talk to them about the regional food culture. Then, guests will visit Chef Colagreco’s bakery, Mitron, and taste a range of traditionally baked breads and pastries.

Travelers will also have the chance to hear about the restaurant’s biodynamic vegetable gardens. The experience will end with a nine-course tasting menu in Mirazur’s private tasting kitchen