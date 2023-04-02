Silversea Announces 2024 Venetian Society Reunion Voyage

Silversea Cruises announced a new 2024 Venetian Society Reunion Voyage to be hosted by the cruise line’s resident and CEO, Barbara Muckermann onboard the Silver Nova, according to a company statement.

The Silver Nova will depart for the special reunion voyage from Tokyo on October 15, 2024, and will sail through Asia for over 16 days.

The ship is scheduled to arrive in Singapore on October 31.

“It is always special for me to spend time on board our ships with our guests,” said Barbara Muckermann, president and CEO, Silversea Cruises. “Our Venetian Society Reunion Voyages provide the perfect opportunity to reconnect with the most loyal members of our extended family, while also meeting new guests. This particular sailing will be especially unique, as it will mark the very first reunion aboard Silver Nova—offering guests the chance to experience our newest class of ship, which, for the first time in Silversea’s history, will incorporate an asymmetrical design and a horizontal layout, and will be among the most spacious ultra-luxury ships ever built.”

The special voyage is open to all guests, plus, Venetian Society members will enjoy 5 percent savings on the cruise fare, exclusive events on the shore as well as commemorative gifts, among other perks. Barbara Muckermann will be joined by Norman Rafelson, delegate to the Venetian Society, in welcoming guests onboard.

“We have registered great interest in our Venetian Society Reunion Voyage for 2023, which will see guests sail round-trip from Copenhagen aboard the Silver Dawn in September,” said Norman Rafelson, Silversea’s delegate to the Venetian Society. “Guests often ask me about our 2024 sailing, with the aim of reserving their suites and arranging travel plans ahead of time. The wait is finally over. I look forward to welcoming travelers aboard the beautiful Silver Nova, with President and CEO Barbara Muckermann, in October 2024, sailing from Tokyo to Singapore. This one is not to be missed!”