SICK Introduces Man Overboard Detection System

SICK is introducing MRS6000 sensors for a man overboard detection system, designed to help detect and rescue a missing person from a ship, according to a press release.

SICK provides sensors that can be installed on a detection system that help locate the exact position of the missing person quickly, which is crucial for a successful rescue operation. Thanks to the sensors, the system detects the location and sends this information to the rescue team in real time triggering an alarm.

When the MRS6000 3D LiDAR sensors are installed, the products can scan a defined area around a ship. When a defined object falls through the scan area, the ship crew is notified via an alarm. The crew can then watch the video recordings and take immediate action.

In addition, the MRS6000 sensors can prevent faulty alarms by blanking out spray, waves and birds, for example. The system can be used for a variety of applications including commercial and passenger ships as well as yachts, oil platforms and bridges.