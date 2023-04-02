Seven Seas Voyager Completes 20 Years in Service

The Seven Seas Voyager is completing 20 years in service this month after setting sail on its inaugural voyage on April 1, 2003.

As Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ second all-suite vessel, the Voyager was built at the T. Mariotti Shipyard in Italy.

Delivered to the company in February 2003, the 700-guest vessel was christened in Monaco before welcoming its first paying guests a few weeks later.

The ceremony, which took place at the Port of Monte Carlo, was attended by Monaco’s then Crown Prince Albert Grimaldi and marked the start of the ship’s inaugural season.

Soon after the event, the Seven Seas Voyager sailed from Monaco on a 12-night Mediterranean itinerary to Venice, Italy.

During its maiden summer program, the vessel luxury continued to sail in Europe, offering additional seven- to 12-night cruises in the Mediterranean, as well as in Western Europe and the Baltic.

Later, in November, the Seven Seas Voyager crossed the Atlantic for the first time ahead of its debut in North America.

During the 2003-2004 winter season, the vessel offered a series of itineraries to the Caribbean, Central America and the Panama Canal.

With no identical sister ships, the Seven Seas Voyager shares a similar design with Regent’s previous newbuild, the 2001-built Seven Seas Mariner.

According to the company, as its fleet mate, the 42,363-ton vessel was originally designed to offer a high space ratio, in addition to similar public spaces and suites featuring separate shower and bathtubs.

Extensively refurbished over the years, the Seven Seas Voyager underwent a large modernization in 2016.

Part of a $125 million refit program, the work aimed to bring the ship to the same standards of the company’s latest newbuild, the 2016-built Seven Seas Explorer.

During the 25-day drydock renovation, the Voyager received “the same elegant style and indisputable attention to detail famously featured on Seven Seas Explorer,” Regent said at the time.