SeaDream Yacht Club Unveils Latest Vegan Dining Choices

SeaDream Yacht Club announced a range of new vegan menu options onboard its yachts, catering to eco-conscious travelers, according to a press release.

“With decades of experience in the whole foods and wellness areas, we are excited to expand our culinary offerings to include more vegan dining options than ever before, as we strive to provide exceptional culinary experiences that are aligned with our commitment to sustainability,” said Andreas Brynestad of SeaDream Yacht Club.

“We have carefully curated a variety of delicious and nutritious plant-based dishes that showcase the best of local and seasonal ingredients, providing our guests with healthy and sustainable dining choices.”

The new vegan offerings will be available from April 22 onboard the SeaDream II and starting in May, onboard the Sea Dream I in all dining venues including the Dining Salon and Topside Restaurant.

Guests can enjoy a variety of vegan dishes, such as fresh salads, soups, stir-fries and desserts, all prepared with locally sourced.

To ensure the vegan options are in line with the highest culinary standards, the SeaDream Yacht Club’s culinary team, led by Chef Tomasz Kozlowski, has completed extensive training in plant-based cooking techniques.

In addition to catering to vegan guests, SeaDream Yacht Club also offers a number of other dietary options such as gluten-free, vegetarian, high-protein and pescatarian. Guests onboard SeaDream’s yachts can opt for Keto-friendly offerings as well.