Saga Launches Full Range of 2024 Ocean Cruises

Saga has launched a range of 2024 ocean cruises with 48 all-inclusive itineraries now available, according to a statement.

In addition, Saga has expanded its UK travel package to include return chauffeur service and extend it to 300 miles from the departure port, compared to the previous 250 miles. This enables guests who live further away to take a domestic flight to London or Southampton and receive a chauffeur service from home to their local airport. Saga will even provide pick-up service from their flight and drive the guests to the ship.

The highlights of Saga’s 2024 cruises include:

A 12-night Exploring Spain and Western France cruise onboard the Spirit of Discovery departing on April 28, 2024 from Portsmouth. The ship will visit Douarnenez for the first time, a port town known for the sardine fishing and canning industry. The itinerary also includes a visit to Bordeaux with its Place de la Bourse and the Cailhau Gate. Guests will also have the chance to visit La Pallice – the ‘Sleeping Beauty’ castle in La Roche Courbon. Prices start from £2,799 per person for a standard balcony cabin (based on double occupancy).

An 18-night Greenland and Iceland Wilderness Explorer voyage aboard the Spirit of Discovery departing on July 10, 2024, from Dover. Guests will have the opportunity to explore Reykjavik including the Golden Circle and the West Coast from Isafjordur. The journey continues to southern Greenland and its biggest town, Qaqortoq; Narsarsuaq; and Nanortalik. Prices start from £4,999 per person for a standard balcony cabin (based on double occupancy).

A 22-night Athens and the Greek Islands voyage onboard the Spirit of Adventure departing on April 17, 2024, from Portsmouth. The cruise includes a visit to the fishing village of Katakolon; the site where the first Olympiad was held in 776 BC and the Temple of Zeus; Athens with a visit to the Acropolis; the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier; and the Olympic Stadium. Prices start from £6,114 per person for a standard balcony cabin (based on double occupancy).

A 12-night Scandinavian Gems voyage onboard the Spirit of Adventure departing Dover on May 30, 2024 (and onboard the Spirit of Discovery on August 4, 2024). This itinerary includes a visit to Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany and Norway as well as, for the first time, Gudhjem in Bornholm, Denmark. Prices start from £3,018 per person for a standard balcony cabin (based on double occupancy).

Saga also brought back the popular seven short round-Britain cruises including: Spring in Southern Ireland, departing on April 8 on the Spirit of Discovery (prices from £1,147 pp); two Guernsey, Isles of Scilly and the Cornish Coast cruises departing on the Spirit of Adventure on June 11 and the Spirit of Discovery on July 5, 2024 (prices from £1,182 pp); and a Summertime in the British Isles cruise departing on June 16 onboard the Spirit of Adventure (prices from £2,676 pp).

Guests can also choose from a range of other cruises throughout the year exploring destinations such as the USA, the Mediterranean, Norway, Africa, the Caribbean and the Canary Islands.