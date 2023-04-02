Royal Caribbean Schedules 2023 Q1 Earnings Date

Royal Caribbean Group will join Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Lindblad Expeditions next week as all three companies will report Q1 results.

Royal Caribbean Group has scheduled a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Thursday, May 4, 2023, to provide a business update and discuss first quarter financial results.

The call will be simultaneously webcast on the company’s investor relations website, www.rclinvestor.com.

A replay of the webcast will remain available at the same website for 30 days following the call.